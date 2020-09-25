“We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Normalize luxury and enjoyment,” – Actress Omoni Oboli tells women

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli took to her Instagram page to advise women to take care of themselves and also normalize luxury.

The actress who noted that women work very hard and take care of everyone else, advised them to normalize luxury and enjoyment as they weren’t born just to work and pay bills.

Omoni Oboli wrote;

“Dear woman…it’s important you take care of yourself

Most of us work very hard, taking care of everyone else. See learn to treat yourself from time to time. Go on a trip, pamper yourself at the spa, buy something that makes you happy! Normalize luxury and enjoyment. We didn’t come to this life just to work and pay bills. Only the best is good enough for me. ”

