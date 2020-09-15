Wathoni Hits 400K Followers On Instagram

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Wathoni Anyasi, is grateful for having hit 400,000 organic followers on Instagram. The reality TV star took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of herself with the caption:

“400k super amazing friends now following me here. I’m super Pumped Thank You Thank You Thank You Asante Sana Asante Sana Asante Sana #Wathoni #BBNaija”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the fashion entrepreneur came under fire on social media for not being able to provide correct answers to the questions on current affairs that she was asked during a recent interview.

Wathoni has also recently launched her fashion merchandise known as ‘Boo’d Up’.

See her post below: