“Watch this space” – Erica signs multi-million Naira deal with top management company (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has just signed a multimillion naira deal with a management company, UPGMC and OneAfricaGlobal Management family.

The management of Erica has taken to Instagram to announce that Erica has just signed a multimillion naira deal with a management company.

UPGMC (Upfront and Personal Booking) is a management that manages super stars, such as: Actresses, artistes, influencers, etc. UPGMC has managed celebrities such as: Teni, Burnaboy, Mercy Eke, Genevieve Nnaji, Joseph Yobo, Tobi Bakre, Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, and many more.

Kiddwaya also took to his Twitter page to congratulate Erica on her new ambassadorial deal and he wrote: “Guys baby G just signed a deal!

Let’s all show her some love @EricaNlewedim #Kiddrica.”

“Signed, sealed and slaying!

We are happy to be part of the UPGMC and OneAfricaGlobal Management family.

This is the start of an amazing relationship. Watch this space!!

Upfront and Personal Booking.

@pauloo2104

#Signed

#NewManagement

#EricaNlewedim,” Erica’s management wrote on Instagram.