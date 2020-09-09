Wande Coal To Release New EP, ‘Realms’

Nigerian singer, Wande Coal, has announced the pending release of his new EP titled ‘Realms’. The award-winning singer took to Twitter to announce thus:

“Ladies and Gents, the wait is finally over! I present to you my EP #REALMS dropping in less than 48 hours!! Pre-add/pre-save link here music.empi.re/realms #RealmsEP”

He has also unveiled the official cover art and the track list for the EP. This EP comes five years after his last album titled ‘Wanted’.

Read Also: ‘This table you’re shaking has Don Jazzy on it’ – Wande Coal replies fan

The six tracks on the EP include his recent singles such as ‘Ode Lo Like’, ‘Again’, and ‘Naughty Girl’ as well as new tracks such as ‘Check’, ‘Ever Blazin’ and ‘Vex’.

‘Realms’ will be released on Friday, September 11.

See Wande Coal’s Twitter Post below: