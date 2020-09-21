Vice President Osinbajo becomes a grand father

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo have become the latest grand parents.

Osinbajo’s daughter, Damilola and her husband, Oluseun, welcomed their first child, a baby boy today, September 21st.

Taking to his social media handles, the excited grandpa made the announcement writing;

~YO pic.twitter.com/w7jcRRteQW — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) September 21, 2020

Damilola and Oluseun got married in March 18, 2018, at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, and the old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

State governors, ministers, presidential aides and other top government officials were present at the wedding.

Congrats to the couple.