Vice Chancellor, Students Locked Out As ASUU, NASU Members Protest In Lagos University

Drama began at the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday morning when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) locked the main entrance of the institution over the payment of the minimum wage.

The protesting unions locked out the returning final year students and the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Olanrewaju Fagboun.

Also Read: LASU Students To Resume In Batches

According to reports, the protesting members gathered as early as 7:00 am and prevented both students and lecturers from gaining entrance.

All attempts by the Vice-Chancellor to dialogue with NLC, ASUU, NASU members didn’t yield any positive report.

The protesting unions insisted that no one will be allowed into the university premises until their demands, an increment in their salaries are met by the state government.