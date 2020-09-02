Veteran Actor, Chief Kanran Weeps During Interview; Begs For Financial Assistance (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olusegun Akinremi, better known as Chief Kanran has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid.

The actor requires financial assistance to enable him secure accommodation after he lost his home to a fire incident in 2017.

Chief Kanran made this during a recent interview with a popular Yoruba radio talk show host, Kola Olootu.

The movie star broke down in tears as he narrated how he almost resorted to begging on the streets for food.

In his words;

“Seven years ago, things got bad for me. I was not ill and whatever will make me ill and people will start contributing for me, I thank God that it did not happen to me. However, what is currently happening to me is more than being ill. In 2017, my home got burnt from top to down and my wife and children deserted me.

”My studio, where all my equipment are, also got burnt. Since the incident happened over a year ago, I have been sleeping in my church as I don’t have money to rent an apartment. Feeding has also been difficult for me. All my four cars are no longer with me. I sold one to feed, one got burnt, another one got knocked,” he said.

Read Also: List Of Nigerian Celebrities With Financial Troubles

Watch the video below: