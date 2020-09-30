Vee expresses her gratitude to fans for sticking by her side after they pulled 1% vote for her during the finals (video)

BBNaija star, Vee has expressed her gratitude to fans for sticking by her side and voting for her, despite the negativity and constant lashes they faced for her sake.

Recall, most viewers of the show expressed anger seeing her make it to the grand finale. She was hated by some viewers due to her blunt nature.

During the final eviction show, Vee was evicted after emerging as the finalist with least vote of 1.18% out of 60%.

Sequel to the announcement of the voting scores, Vee was dragged mercilessly by fans who tagged her “bitter leaf”.

Amid the drags and criticisms, Vee summoned courage to tell those who cared to listen that she is grateful.