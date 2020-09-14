Varsities Won’t Reopen Until Our Demands Are Met – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that universities won’t be reopened except its demands are met.

President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi made this known while speaking at a town meeting at the African Hall, the University of Ilorin.

At the meeting, Professor Ogunyemi expressed that the federal government should meet the union’s demands before making a pronouncement on the resumption of schools.

He added that the union would unfold its next agenda if the Federal Government refused to negotiate the 2009 agreement signed by both parties.

ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike on the 15th of March after a week warning strike to press home its demands.