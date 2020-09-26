Uzodinma: It’s Ignorance To Call Me ‘Supreme Court Governor’

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has described the people calling him a supreme court governor as ignorant folks.

He made this remark while speaking when he featured during a Channels TV program.

The governor expressed that those describing him by that tag lack understanding of how the court works.

Recall that at the beginning of the year, the Supreme Court declared Uzodinma as governor after ruling that Emeka Ihedioha, who was announced winner of the state governorship poll, was not duly elected.

When asked during the show about the label, he responded that his emergence followed due process.

He said he was not the first person to have been declared the winner of an election by the court, wondering why his case should be different.

“It is the height of ignorance because I don’t know what they mean by that,” the governor said when asked.