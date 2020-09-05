Uti Nwachukwu Flaunts His Natural Dreadlocks; Says It’s 11 Years Old

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu, has revealed the real length of his natural dreadlocks hair. He also disclosed that his dreadlocks is 11 years old.

The entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share photos of his hair unpacked.

He captioned the photos thus:

“Name the one with Fresher Natural Locs Id wait #11yrs and counting”

Information Nigeria recalls that Uti Nwachukwu’s favorite contestant in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house is Kiddwaya.

The media personality has been actively participating in giving commentaries on the ongoing reality show and he eventually stated that Kiddwaya is the kindest housemate in the house despite being from a wealthy home.

