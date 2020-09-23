US Hails INEC, Security Agencies Over Edo Governorship Poll

The United State Government has saluted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the just-concluded Edo State Governorship election.

The US Embassy also lauded security agencies over maintenance of law and order during the Edo State Governorship election.

It also commended civil society organizations who played vital roles in the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship poll.

“Congratulations @inecnigeria and Nigerian security services on the Edo governorship election,” the US Mission in Nigeria tweeted Wednesday.

“We commend the people of Edo State for exercising their franchise and recognize Governor Obaseki & Pastor Ize Iyamu for encouraging peace.”