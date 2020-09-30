Unity Schools To Resume October 11: Education Minister

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has announced that unity schools in the country will reopen on October 11 to complete the 2019/2020 academic session.

This was contained in a letter signed by the minister on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Mallam Adamu stated that the approval is for students in junior and senior secondary schools.

He said that the action is to enable students to complete their academic session which will end in December.

The minister also advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in the schools to prevent its spread among students.