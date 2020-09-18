UNILAG Crisis: Babalakin Resigns As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor

Dr. Wale Babalakin, the suspended Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has resigned from his position at the institution.

He reportedly resigned over an alleged disagreement with the federal government over the special visitation panel sent to the institution.

This is coming after the special panel submitted its reports to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu on Thursday.

Recall that when President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Babalakin and Professor Toyin Ogundipe, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, he created a special panel to investigate the crisis.

He reportedly expressed that there were too many vested interests in UNILAG crisis, who were not approaching the issues objectively.

Babalakin’s letter of resignation to Adamu was dated September 15, 2020, but it was made public barely a few hours after the submission of the report of the Visitation Panel.

The same letter was copied President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the Visitor to the university.

Babalakin faulted the terms of reference of the committee, which he claimed were set to achieve a predetermined agenda.

He said: “The terms of reference of the Visitation Panel clearly indicated to any discerning person that the Visitation Panel was empanelled to exonerate the Vice-Chancellor and implicate the Pro-Chancellor.”