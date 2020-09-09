Ubi Franklin Comes Under Fire After Advising BBNaija Fans

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin

Music executive, Ubi Franklin has come under fire after advising viewers of Big Brother Naija reality show on the best ways to support their favorite housemates after they leave the House.

Ubi advised them not to spread negativity as he tweeted;

”If you really love your favorites, when they come out of BBNAIJA your job is to show how strong his/her fan base is by engaging brands on social media.

These housemates don’t need you to start fueling unnecessary arguments on SM. Your job now is to make sure they are successful

Don’t fuel negativity, don’t force them to hate people who you feel didn’t support them, we all can’t be on the same team.
Stay safe”

The music executive’s tweets
The music executive’s tweets

The music executive got more than he bargained for as his tweets drew widespread criticisms especially from fans of disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica, who felt he was being ‘hypocritical’.

Reactions
Reactions
Reactions
Reactions
Reactions
Reactions

The music executive also responded to some of the comments.

Read Also: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Reveals Interesting Fact About Her Husband

See the tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here