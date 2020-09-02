Tyler Perry Officially Becomes A Billionaire

American filmmaker, Tyler Perry, is officially a billionaire. He has just been declared a billionaire by business magazine, Forbes.

Forbes titles their report, ‘From “Poor as Hell” to Billionaire: How Tyler Perry Changed Show Business Forever’.

In the report, Tyler Perry’s success is credited to the fact that he has “honed a product that too many others viewed as destined for the discount bin; and he made sure to control it all.”

Read Also: Tyler Perry Requests Another Autopsy To Investigate Nephew’s Death

Tyler Perry is also quoted as saying:

“I love when people say you come from humble beginnings. It means you were poor as hell. It also makes success sweeter. Ownership changes everything.”

According to Forbes, Perry has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.

Read the Forbes article here.