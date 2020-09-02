Two Security Aides Die In Oshiomhole’s Convoy Auto Crash

The former Governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday narrowly escaped death.

According to reports, a trailer ran into the convoy of the former Governor, which saw his car destroyed close to Oluku junction, along the Benin-Ore highway.

The former APC chairman was reportedly on his way to meet Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming election.

According to reports, the incident left two policemen killed, who were part of his escort on the journey.

In a show of good faith, Governor Godwin Obaseki commiserated with Ize-Iyamu; and Oshiomhole over the event.