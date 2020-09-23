Twitter Users React To Laycon’s SC Genotype

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the revelation that BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon‘s genotype is SC. SC is a Sickle Cell condition known as Sickle Hemoglobin-C Disease.

Laycon had disclosed his condition to Vee during a conversation. He also told Vee that he doesn’t like talking about his condition because he doesn’t want people to think that he is sick.

Majority of the reactions on Twitter reference Erica’s body-shaming words against Laycon shortly before her disqualification.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “Erica liked Laycon that I know,” – Neo

A Twitter user with the handle @Uncle_clique tweeted:

“Finding out Laycon is SC and he has never used it to seek pity votes sends chills down my spine. He’s constantly putting in hard work Told Erica about his medical condition and despite using it against him, he still regard her as a friend I’m so emotional rn. God bless Laycon.”

See all tweets below: