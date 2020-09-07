Twitter Users React To Ibiyeomie’s Pulpit Threats Against Daddy Freeze

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the viral video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie threatening to deal with Daddy Freeze because the latter occasionally criticizes Bishop David Oyedepo.

Information Nigeria earlier reported the video capturing Ibiyeomie’s remarks about Daddy Freeze while on the pulpit preaching to his congregation.

A Twitter user identified as Zurk tweeted:

“I really do hope daddy freeze reports this guy for threatening his life in a congregation. Because this is being plain stupid.”

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Arrest Of Church Of Lucifer Founder

Another user identified as Andrew tweeted:

“We laugh when daddy freeze broke shames a stranger who told him the truth but when ibiyeomie curses him out of anger that he (freeze) insulted his father, everyone will bring out the ‘man of God’ card. Pls is daddy freeze not a man of God too. This our hypocrisy is smelling.”

See tweets below: