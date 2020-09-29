Twitter user alleges that haters of ex housemate Vee are planning to storm Cool FM during her media rounds, to throw raw eggs on her

Some viewers of the just concluded Big Brother Naija “lockdown” season are allegedly planning to throw raw eggs at Vee during her media rounds.

Throughout her time in the show, Vee was known to be a blunt person, and her very outspoken nature may have earned her more hate than love.

A Twitter user identified as Blossom Martins recently took to the platform to allege that haters of the ex housemate are planning to storm Cool FM during her media rounds, to throw raw eggs on her.

Another user also mentioned that Vee has been forgotten by icons too, even though she stood by Laycon while in the house.