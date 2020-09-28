Tunde Ednut set to throw party in Atlanta, USA, to celebrate BBNaija Laycon’s win

Nigerian musician cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has revealed that he would be hosting a party in Atlanta, USA to celebrate Laycon for emerging winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5.

Tunde Ednut made this revelation earlier today, via his verified Instagram page.

He further revealed that he would be celebrating Laycon’s win later today, however the main party is set to hold on Friday, October 2nd.

The blogger was one of the very many celebrities that supported Laycon all through the show till he emerged winner yesterday, September 27th.

Laycon’s journey in the house came to a victorious end as he went home with prizes amounting nothing less than 85 Million Naira and his music career has also been shot to limelight.

The breakdown includes:

– N30 million naira cash price.

– An Innoson Vehicle SUV.

– Dubai Trip for two.

– Trip to watch the UEFA Champions League Final.

– One year supply of Indomie noodles and pepsi.

– A 2 bed-room apartment.

Meanwhile, Laycon’s win has stirred several reactions on social media.

@ChiefUmarhere “ Laycon is the First housemate to win with 60% votes. Don’t mess with the icons!

@TweetOracle “ Laycon broke the record tonight, mopping up an incredible 60% of the Total votes.

He is a deserving winner, impressive ICONIC stuff.”

@Sisiyemmie “ 60% lol, Laycon was the show. The others did not stand a chance.”

@Jaynathan “ ICONs we just made history! 60 what? No Housemate in the history of BBNaija has ever hit the 60% benchmark before. Laycon never had any competition, and this just proves it. Congratulations Laycon!