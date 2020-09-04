Transport Diversification Will Reduce Cost, Port Gridlock – NSC

The Nigeria Shippers Council(NSC) has expressed that diversified means of transportation would reduce the cost of transport and port gridlock in the country.

Mr. Hassan Bello, Executive Secretary, of the council made this remark while speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

Bello expressed that the overreliance of Nigeria on road transportation has affected the economy of the country negatively.

The secretary of the council pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari led government have plans to connect rail to ports.

He, however, pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic had stalled most of the plans to diversify the transportation sector.