Toyin Abraham’s husband makes her hair on her 40th birthday (Video)

Actress, Toyin Abraham‘s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi has served us couple goals after he was spotted making his wife’s hair for her 40th birthday.

Beautiful Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham is celebrating her 40th birthdaybtoday, September 5, 2020.

Her loving and caring husband, Kola has taken to social media to rain prayers, praises and blessings on her as she turns 40 today.

He wrote on Instagram; “Today is your day my queen, may all you lay your hands on continue to shine bright.

“You are an angel with God’s divine attention, you will never fail, you will never fall. You will live long and elevate more with the Almighty Grace. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY Love.”

Below is the adorable video of Kola making Toyin’s hair ahead of her birthday;