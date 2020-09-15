Toyin Abraham Shares Lovely Video To Mark Her Mother-In-Law’s Birthday

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared a lovely video of her step-daughter and mother-in-law as both of them share the same birthday today. She has also hinted on the fact that her one-year-old son, Ireoluwa, will be launching his business soon.

The award-winning movie star took to Instagram to caption the video thus:

“My daughter @temitopeajeyemi and my Mother inlaw’s birthday @hnk_interiors your work is beustiful PS: IREOLUWA’s business launching soon”

Read Also: Toyin Abraham Receives Hugh Money Cake On Her Birthday

Information Nigeria recalls the actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday in style. She shared beautiful photos of herself across all her social media pages in honor of her special day.

Watch the video below: