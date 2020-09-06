Toyin Abraham Receives Hugh Money Cake On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday and she was showered with lovely gifts.

The movie star and mother of one received a five-tier cake made up of naira notes from Akinola Oluwatomiwa Balqees, the Chief Executive Office of Miwa Signature Palace.

In a video shared on her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s Instagram page, the actress appeared shocked and speechless at the money gift.

Ajeyemi also shared a video of his wife dancing to a talking drum in their home.

Customized birthday cakes were placed in front of the couple in the video.

Watch the video below:

