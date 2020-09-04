Toyin Abraham Celebrates 40th Birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to Twitter to celebrate her birthday as she turns 40. The beautiful movie star shared stunning photos of herself and wrote as caption:

“Forty not faulty”

Not only is Toyin Abraham an AMVCA award winner, she is also a philanthropist.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one shared some wise words with her fans via her YouTube channel.

She advised her fans to quit trying to impress people by living a fake life. She also said it is better to live shamelessly within one’s means.

Toyin Abraham, fondly called ‘Mummy Ire’, won the AMVCA 2020 Best Actress award for her role in the movie, ‘Elevator Baby’.

See her Twitter post below:

See photos below: