Tonto Dikeh Shares Make-Up Free Photo On Instagram

Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page on Monday to show off her bare face.

Dikeh posted a fresh out of the shower selfie and she looked so stunning even though she had no make up on her face.

The actress explained that she tried to groom her eyebrows by herself but it ended being an epic fail.

The single mother of one captioned her fresh-faced photo with the words;

“Tried To DIY my eye brows days back and let’s just say that’s not gonno happen again.

Fresh outta the shower.

Filter for Whattt???

My skin is gradually getting as beautiful as my MOM’s..”

See her post below: