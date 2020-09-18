Toke Makinwa Mocks Men With ‘Wack’ Pickup Lines

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa recently uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel and it has sent tongues wagging.

In the video, Makinwa mocked men who use ‘wack’ pick up lines to woo ladies.

Sharing a teaser of the video via her Instagram page, the media girl wrote;

“Ladies share the lamest pick up line a guy has ever used to toast you, guys, be brave today and share the wackiest line you’ve ever used on a woman, even you knew it was so wack but you felt like a genius when you used it. They say men are moved by what they see and women what they hear, true????? Don’t worry no judgement here. Watch full episode on my YouTube page, link in my bio guys, love my dress from my girl @idia.aisien new collaboration. Color blocking tins. Watch, like, share and I live for your comments.”

Watch the video below: