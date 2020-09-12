Tiwa Savage Shows Off Dance Moves In New Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has in a new video showed off her dance moves to the delight of her fans.

The award-winning musician took to her official social media pages to share a short video of herself dancing to her one of her recent singles, ‘Koroba’.

In the video, Ms Savage is dressed in a grey top and black shorts.

Her dance moves have sparked some reactions from fans.

While some think that she looks absolutely gorgeous, others think she that the 40-year-old does not look good at it.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently shared a video of her son, Jamil Balogun, singing the song as she sings along with him.

Watch the video of her dancing below: