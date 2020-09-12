Tiwa Savage Shows Off Dance Moves In New Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has in a new video showed off her dance moves to the delight of her fans.
The award-winning musician took to her official social media pages to share a short video of herself dancing to her one of her recent singles, ‘Koroba’.
In the video, Ms Savage is dressed in a grey top and black shorts.
Her dance moves have sparked some reactions from fans.
While some think that she looks absolutely gorgeous, others think she that the 40-year-old does not look good at it.
Read Also: Twitter Influencer Defends Tiwa Savage Against Speculations That She Has A Problem With Wizkid
Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently shared a video of her son, Jamil Balogun, singing the song as she sings along with him.
Watch the video of her dancing below: