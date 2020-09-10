Tiwa Savage Shares Video Of Her Son Singing Her Latest Single, ‘Koroba’

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has just shared a new video of her son, Jamil Balogun, singing her latest hit single, ‘Koroba’.

In the video posted on the singer’s Instagram page with the caption, “Koroba remix ft @officialjamilbalogun”, the handsome young boy can be seen seated on his mother’s laps as she asks him who is his favorite singer in the world.

He replies:

“Mummy, mummy and Davido.”

She also asks him who is number one. He replies:

“Mummy, mummy and Davido”

His mum asks what is his favorite ‘Mummy’s song’ and he replies with “Koroba by Tiwa Savage”. His mum busts into singing the hook as he offers back-up. He then takes the chorus.

Watch the short video below: