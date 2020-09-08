Tiwa Savage Shares Beautiful Photos On Instagram

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage uploaded some stunning photos on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer revealed she lived in a shelter for women who had drug abuse problems because she had no money.

Savage had a recent photoshoot and she decided to show off her look.

The mother of one, who recently released her fifth studio album titled Celia, donned a stylish blazer and pants in the photos.

The singer captioned the post with the words;

“Fine girl she ain’t from New York City but she in its Times”

See her post below: