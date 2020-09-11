Tiwa Savage Responds To Question That Women Don’t Support Her (Video)

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has in a new interview with Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi and Segun Emdin of Beat FM responded to the question that asks if she thinks women don’t support her enough.

The interview is about her newly released album, ‘Celia’. When Gbemi told her that some people on Twitter were asking why she blocks them, she replies:

“I definitely have no reason to block people that are not disrespectful. I just have to protect my space, my energy, my mental health because some people think that it’s just social media, it doesn’t mean a lot but words are powerful as well and everybody is human, Also, I’m not the only one that has access to my account. A lot of times, it’s not me blocking people. It’s the people running my account.”

Gbemi asks:

“Do you really think that women don’t support you?”

Tiwa responds:

“I didn’t tweet that women don’t like me or don’t support me. I said that there are women who are in certain positions who I feel go out of their way to make it harder for the next woman. And for me, I don’t think that’s necessary.”

Watch the full video here.