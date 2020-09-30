Tiwa Savage, Davido, Phyno, Others Grace Mercy Eke’s 27th Birthday Bash In Lagos (Video)

Top Nigerian performing artists like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Peruzzi, Phyno amongst others graced Mercy Eke’s birthday bash on Tuesday.

Eke threw a star-studded party to celebrate her 27th birthday and it was well-attended by her friends and family.

The immediate and past Big Brother Naija housemates were also spotted at the special occasion.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment Phyno, Peruzzi, Davido and his crew walked into the venue of the party.

The biggest surprise of the night was when Tiwa Savage came in unannounced.

Read Also: ‘Choke Me’ – Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya At Her Birthday Party

Watch the video clips below:

Davido, Peruzzi at mercy lambo birthday party!!!#HBDMercyEke https://t.co/TlXVkECXtF — I LOVE OZO & MERCY EKE (@Joymerc96110435) September 30, 2020