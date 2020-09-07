Timi Dakolo Surprises His Son On His 10th Birthday (Video)

Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo, has surprised his son, Alexander Dakolo, with a gift for his 10th birthday. This has been captured on video.

In the video, Dakolo’s son is called on by his father. He enters the room with his siblings to meet his father on one knee holding the gift pack behind him.

Timi Dakolo’s tells Alexander’s siblings:

“It’s Alex that I called.”

Alex smiles and walks to his father.

Timi Dakolo wishes him a happy birthday after asking how he is, to which Alexander replied ‘fine’.

Then he presents him with the gift. His son receives it ecstatically, screaming ‘Oh My God’.

Busola Dakolo also celebrated her son, Alexander, by writing a lovely post on Instagram.

Watch the video below: