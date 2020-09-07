Thugs Invade Ondo State House Of Assembly

The drama rocking the political in Ondo State took a new turn on Monday morning when suspected political thugs invaded the Ondo state house of assembly.

According to reports, the suspected political hoodlums were positioned at the assembly complex ahead of the arrival of lawmakers who are loyalists of Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.

The lawmakers are Ogundeji Iroju (Odigbo constituency), Wale Williams (Ondo constituency I), Tomide Akinribido (Ondo constituency II), and Favour Tomomowo (Ilaje constituency II).

The pro-Ajayi lawmakers had earlier been suspended but a high court in Akure, the state capital, voided their suspension.

These lawmakers had declared their support for the deputy governor who decamped from APC to PDP before finally securing the governorship ticket with Zenith Labour Party.

They were planning to resume at plenary on Monday but the suspects laid siege to the assembly.