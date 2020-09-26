Three Dead As Truck Plunges Into Epe River

Three persons have reportedly died after a truck fell off the Berger bridge into the Epe river in Lagos State, while others are missing.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known to newsmen on Saturday.

He expressed that the bodies of three adult males have been recovered, while the other people inside the truck are still missing.

Also Read: BREAKING: Panic As Explosion Rocks Lagos, Ogun Communities

Oke-Osayintolu stated that the agency received information late on Friday night of the accident involving a Volvo tipper that fell off the bridge.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that upon arrival at the accident incident, it was discovered that the six-tire truck was loaded with sand, adding that the number of occupants was unknown.