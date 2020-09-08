‘This Madness Must Stop’ — Sultan Speaks On Southern Kaduna Killings

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III has called for the stop in the killings going on in Southern Kaduna.

Southern Kaduna has been the hotspot for killings and destruction of properties from communal clashes and bandits attacks.

The monarch described the crisis as a “madness that must stop immediately,” while speaking at the meeting of Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council in Kaduna on Monday.

He called on those involved in the killings to stop the dastardly act, declaring that “enough is enough.”

The traditional ruler also accused politicians of fueling the crisis, appealing to Nigerians not to be used as tools of violence.