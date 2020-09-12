They were clapping and calling me a good driver -Lady recounts how calling the name of ‘Jesus’ saved her from a ghastly car accident

A Lagos businesswoman identified as Oma, has taken to the micro-blogging platform to narrate how she survived what would have been a fatal accident.

According to the lady, she was doing 110 on Aba road and when she tried to swerve past a pothole, she lost control of her steering wheel and her brakes refused to work.

She noticed her car heading for a trailer and as the car got dangerously close to the trailer, she could only scream the name of Jesus.

When she opened her eyes, she found that her car had somehow done a complete 360 so that the rear was squashed under the trailer while the front of the car was facing the road and was completely fine.

On a Saturday morning I was driving 110 on Aba Road, coming from Obigbo, I saw a pothole late so I tried to dodge it, I lost control of the steering & brake no gree work again, I had no seatbelt on, in front the road was clear, no human, but a trailer was parked beside the road

I knew the car was heading to that trailer, I tried controlling the wheels no way, when I steer right car go go left vice versa, brakes still nothing, very close to the trailer I kuku removed my hands from the steering, closed my eyes & yelled ‘Jesus’, na so car take run under

The trailer, when I opened my eyes I saw my bodypart was complete, only me asked myself how, I looked front & saw the front of the car was fine but the car was facing the wrong direction, people gathered, one opened the door for me & I got out, Ladies and Gents, na the back of

The car run under the trailer, like how, how, some guys were clapping, hailing me that I am a good driver for me to pull a 360 stunt on such a close range, but only me know say I did nada asides cuddling myself & yelled Jesus, the boot of the car fold like say na hot agege bread

Way bricklayer put akara inside fold. I sat on the ground looking at the car, pondering as to how it happened, people told me sorry, that the car will only cause me money & I should be grateful for life, me that was trying to understand what happened. Leave am , there is GOD.