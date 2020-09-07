“They raised $15k for Erica in 5hrs but can’t resist Buhari over fuel price hike” – Reno Omokri blasts Nigerians

Nigerian lawyer and author, Reno Omokri has blasted Nigerians who raised over $15,000 for disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica.

The former Goodluck Jonathan aide is angry that Nigerians were able to achieve the milestone donation for Erica within 5 hours but have not been able to put up any resistance against President Buhari over the recently increased fuel pump price and electricity cost, 5 days after the decision was made public.

Reno Omokri who singled out Nigerians who always say “come and lead the protest”, stated that we act spontaneously for irrelevancies but look up to others to act for us on relevant things.

According to him, Nigerians deserve President Muhammadu Buhari for their inability to act on relevant things.

In his words… “In 5 hours, Nigerians raised $15,000 for #BBNaija’s Erica. In 5 days, the same Nigerians have not been able to raise any resistance to General Buhari’s increase of fuel and electricity costs. If you talk, some Nigerians will say come and lead the protest. Who led them to raise a record breaking $15,000 in 5 hours? We can act spontaneously for irrelevancies, but we are looking for others to act for us on relevant things! Nigeria deserves General Buhari!”