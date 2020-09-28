“They love me because I have something to offer, when my late brother died, only two friends stayed beside his death bed” – Rema

Young Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor a.k.a Rema has disclosed the reason he doesn’t feel comfortable staying around people.

Sharing his family story via Twitter, Rema recounted how his late brother had only two friends beside his death bed, despite being a social person who partied and grooved with plenty friends.

According to Rema, people only love him because he has something to offer.

He wrote;

“When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!”