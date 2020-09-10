“They don’t understand your grace” – Davido says as he makes social media return with new single

After over three months of staying away from social media, popular superstar, Davido has made a return today with a hit song, ‘Fem‘.

The multi award-winning singer took to his social media account to share the new single with a graphics photo writing;

“To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have… we say #FEM! OUT NOW! Visuals out by 7pm WAT! Heard y’all missed me ”

Recall that on the 3rd of June this year, Davido took to Instagram to inform millions of his followers that he would be leaving social media till whenever he drops his new album, A Better Time.