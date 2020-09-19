“There is nothing sexier than a woman with her own money” – Linda Ikeji orders 2020 Range Rover Autobiography to celebrate her 40th birthday

Nigerian writer and media personality, Linda Ikeji has joined the extensive list of prominent Nigerians who bought new whips in the month of September 2020.

The single mother-of-one who is marking her 40th birthday, took to her social media page to reveal that she just placed an order for a 2020 Range Rover Autobiography and it is already on the way.

Sharing a photo of her expensive whip, she wrote ;

“Oh dear, here we go again! . And last but definitely not the least of my birthday presents to myself is the 2020 Range Rover Autobiography. Ordered and on da way! Can’t wait to meet my new baby! . I love my life, I swear! I definitely know I’m one of the lucky ones and I don’t take it for granted.

One of the great things about being financially independent is that you can do whatever the heck you like! . It’s your money, nobody can stop you! But don’t be reckless like me except you truly can afford to.

Remember ladies, there’s nothing sexier than a woman with her own money. May God continue to bless the works of your hands.

Happy birthday to me”