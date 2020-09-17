‘There Is No Shortcut To Success’ – Funke Akindele Advises Fans To Work Hard

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share some wisdom nuggets with her fans.

The filmmaker cum actress advised her fans to work hard and stay committed to their jobs in order to become successful.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Akindele-Bello also posted stunning photos of herself as she wrote;

“Hard work and dedication to your craft or the job at hand is the price of SUCCESS.

There is no short cut to SUCCESS!!

It is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure”

See her post below: