There Are Cracks In Nigeria – Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that there are cracks in the country, which can only be rebuilt with love and unity.

Osinbajo made this known at the Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Sunday.

He was represented at the event which marks the beginning of the celebration of Nigeria’s 60th-anniversary independence by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The VP spoke on the theme: “Together, come let us rebuild.”

Also Read: We Will Focus On Autogas As Alternative To Petrol: Osinbajo

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to contribute their quotas to national development through renewed vigour.

He said the story of Nehemiah and his role in building the wall of Jerusalem should be a lesson to every Christian in Nigeria.

“The concern of Nehemiah was borne out of the love he had for the nation that prompted him to seek permission to rebuild the walls. We need such love to rebuild the cracks that we have in our nation.