‘The Strongest Woman I Know So Far Is Me’, Tacha Says

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has stated that she is the strongest woman she knows.

The reality TV star took to her official Twitter page to reveal that the only person she can have a talk with is someone who has gone through half of what she has been through. Her tweet reads:

The STRONGEST WOMAN i know so far is ME! Come go through half of what I been through then we have a talk! #UmuhleTacha

Tacha further revealed that she is money-oriented.

Minding the BUSINESS that pays me! It’s all I DO TACHA and Money 5&6 #UmuhleTacha“, she tweeted.

See her tweet below:

Tacha’s tweet

