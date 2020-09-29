“The pressure from fans will not help I and Kiddwaya’s relationship” – Erica

Actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has finally opened up on how she felt after her disqualification, her relationship with Kiddwaya, and her plans moving forward.

She answered the burning question from fans about where her relationship with Kiddwaya is currently. According to her, they are still cool, but the pressure from fans who want them to be together is not going to help them.

She urged people to allow them to work on themselves.

“He is a very great guy, very intelligent, he was there for me and he’s still there for me. About a relationship, I am not sure about that, no one knows the future. The thing is, the pressure is not going to help, so guys, just allow us work on ourselves.” she said.