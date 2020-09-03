“The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife” — Bishop David Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Ministries, Bishop David Oyedepo, has spurred a debate with a recent opinion he made about marriage.

According to the 65-year-old architect, the only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife

The statement was made via a post on his verified Instagram page.

The post reads ;

The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him.

He further backed up his post by quoting a bible verse ;

A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband – Ephesians 5:22.