The only thing a man should beat out of his wife is poverty — Reno Omokri

Nigerian author and lawyer, Reno Omokri, has dropped some words of advice for fellow men on social media.

Omokri in a post shared on his Twitter page urged men to desist from beating their wives.

The former presidential aide told men that God only designed their hands to slap away the disgrace of poverty from their wife.

Reno Omokri also said a man should never raise his hands on his wife even in the midst of provocation. According to him, a man should bear any insult from the wife, or go out when it gets too much.

His words:

“The only thing a man should beat out of his wife is poverty. Never beat her. God designed your hand to slap away the disgrace of poverty from your wife, not to slap pain into her face. Even if she insults you, bear it. If it gets too much, go out!

If you pick the bills in your house, your wife wont pick quarrels with you. In fact, she will join your children to call you ‘daddy’. To dominate, simply eliminate poverty from your home. When your wife does not see bills, you will feel thrills!”

See his tweet below: