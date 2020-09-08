‘The New Home I’m Building Cost N590million – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has alleged that he is building a new home worth millions of naira.

The self-proclaimed male Barbie recently made this known via his social media account.

Bobrisky also bragged about how he is going to organize a lavish housewarming party.

In his words;

“The new home am building cost 590million. I’m not playing at all…. d house warming is going to be loud”

Information Nigeria recalls the crossdresser turned a year older in the penultimate week and he threw an extravagant birthday bash.

See his post below: