‘The New Home I’m Building Cost N590million – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, has alleged that he is building a new home worth millions of naira.
The self-proclaimed male Barbie recently made this known via his social media account.
Bobrisky also bragged about how he is going to organize a lavish housewarming party.
In his words;
“The new home am building cost 590million. I’m not playing at all…. d house warming is going to be loud”
Information Nigeria recalls the crossdresser turned a year older in the penultimate week and he threw an extravagant birthday bash.
See his post below: