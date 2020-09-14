‘The More I Was Told To Stop Wearing Sexy Clothes, The More I Wore Shorter Skirts’ – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed in a new interview with The New York Times that she rebelled against everyone who tried to make her wear more decent clothes.

The award-winning Universal Music Group recording singer, who is still basking in the euphoria of releasing her highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Celia’, wrote:

An excerpt from the article reads:

“Savage said she was told, ‘This is too sexy. You can’t be this.’ And the more they kept on saying no, the more I just kept pushing the envelope. The skirts got shorter, the lashes got longer.”

‘Celia’ is home to tracks such as ‘Koroba’, ‘Dangerous Love’, and ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith.

